Harmony Science Academy beefs up security protocols as new school year approaches

SAN ANTONIO - Along with new backpacks, pencils and books, training on school violence is part of the list of back-to-school preparations for students and staff as the new school year approaches.

Harmony Science Academy said families will notice some new changes to the school's security protocols and plans on campus.

Kevin James, the dean of students, underwent Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate, or ALICE, Training to become an instructor, and he’ll be teaching staff and students on what to do to in case of an active shooter on campus.

“We just felt we need to be proactive instead of waiting,” he said.

The school spent several thousand dollars to add new cameras, tinted windows and emergency kits that include tools that students can use to escape.

Gates and doors will be locked, and camera buzzing systems will be added to allow entry to students and parents. The school is even adding its neighbors to the safety plan.

“We're going to make surrounding facilities and businesses aware that we're putting things in place in case this happens,” James said.

Classes begins Aug. 20.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working with local schools to strengthen their security plans.

Deputy Chief Aristides "Harry" Jimenez said schools will have more conversations with students about drills and the use of social media.

“We can’t be everywhere. But if we teach them correctly, they can be survivors, and that's what we want,” he said.

BCSO is hosting an active shooter training session for teens at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 9439 Bandera Road. This is the first time the agency's training will be geared specifically toward teens.

The class will allow students 13 years of age or older to ask questions and will teach them how their policing of social media can help law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office urges the community to become aware of the standard response protocol — the measures applied to schools, businesses and any other scene where an active shooter may be present.

