Security upgrades to 2 Seguin middle schools met with mixed reviews from parents, staff

SEGUIN, Texas - School administrators say the installation of vestibules, key cards and chain-linked fences at Seguin schools is a proactive effort to keep violence out of the schools.

“It’s going to keep folks out and keep students in and help them have a safer environment," said Sean Hoffmann, executive director of communications for the Seguin Independent School District.

Barnes and Briesemeister middle schools are the last two public schools in the Seguin Independent School District to be equipped with security upgrades.

As it stands right now, everyone who enters the two middle schools in Seguin ISD, has complete access to the entire building. Once the vestibule is complete, everyone who comes in during class time will be forced to walk through the receptionist's office.

The concern over school safety is the reason why parent Cody Dickey home schools his children.

Dickey believes the upgrades would help ease the fears of other parents like him.

“First and foremost, you’ve got to keep your kids safe. That's the most important thing.” Dickey said. “If people feel a little constricted, too bad.”

Adam Forrester, a parent, shares similar concerns, but he and his daughter, Brenna, who's headed to the eighth grade at Barnes Middle School this fall, see the upgrades as counterproductive.

“I just think it makes the place feel more like a penitentiary, makes the kids (be) higher alert, makes the kids feel like they're in an unsafe place.” Forrester said.

Forrester believes they key to keeping students safe is holding parents accountable. As for his daughter Brenna, she said, “I just don't really know what you could do, but I don't feel like this is the answer."

This is what some of the other local and surrounding school districts are doing to improve security:

Northside ISD voters approved an $848.91 million bond in May, which includes building bullet-resistant security lobbies at 44 elementary schools.

Northeast ISD will implement a new clear backpack policy in the upcoming school year. All middle school and high school students will be required to use clear backpacks. School administrators will also undergo active shooter training and counselors will receive more mental health training.

Boerne ISD recently approved a new position to oversee security measures. The school safety and security coordinator position still needs to be filled. The district will also be adding an additional school resource officer and will be creating safety committees made up of teachers, parents and citizens to help make recommendations.

La Vernia ISD named Josh Gutierrez as the district's new director of safety and security.

Floresville ISD will be adding two more police officers to ensure all campuses have its own officer.

Nixon-Smiley CISD approved the Guardian Program earlier this year.

Stockdale ISD will be voting on July 9 whether to arm staff under the Guardian Program.

Somerset ISD will be adding more officers to their force.

