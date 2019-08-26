Proposal would make SA among first cities in Texas to have voluntary gun buyback program

SAN ANTONIO - In response to the nation's most recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, two San Antonio City Council members have proposed a citywide voluntary gun buyback program.

District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and District 8 Councilman John Courage have filed a council consideration request, or CCR, that will go before the council's governance committee for review, and if approved, the measure could be taken up by City Council in the next few months.

"It's more (of) a humanitarian issue," Andrews-Sullivan said.

A military veteran and gun owner herself, she said, "Your Second Amendment rights are constitutionally enforced, and we have no right to take those away from you."

Andrews-Sullivan said she's confident there are many people in the community who have guns they no longer want, but they don't know how to get rid of them.

She said there could be any number of scenarios in homes with aging parents, curious children, despondent individuals considering suicide, situations that lead to accidental shootings or domestic violence.

Both council members said many gun owners may realize if their weapons are stolen, they could wind up in the wrong hands, to threaten, kill or rob others.

"We would like to get all those weapons that are used for mass killings off the street, but that's not going to happen," Courage said.

He said, however, taking even one gun off the streets could help save lives.

The council members said 20% of the San Antonio Police Department's asset forfeiture funds would be used to pay people for their guns.

How much of the funds will be used is still unknown, Courage said. Although the program would not pay for broken guns, they would be accepted and destroyed with all the rest, he said.

Andrews-Sullivan said her idea would be to melt them down to create a sculpture as "a tribute to the lives that we've lost to senseless violence."

