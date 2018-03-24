San Antonians march for stricter gun laws in 'March for Our Lives'

SAN ANTONIO - With a generation under fire, many took to the streets of San Antonio in hopes of sparking change in gun laws.

The "March for Our Lives" in San Antonio joined several others across the nation.

“This is important to people who can express their views, express their opinions and frustrations about gun violence,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Downtown San Antonio was packed with hundreds of marchers participating in the nationwide event.

“We are basically making our generation right now become more active, but these values are going to stay when we are adults, so we are making the next generation very powerful,” said Sophia Mendez, an event organizer.

Students, teachers and families, among others, gathered at City Hall for a rally to kick off the march, at which several passionate speakers relayed their message.

“People need to start stepping up and running for office, people as community organizers, people who are just everyday individuals because they get the image. That image of the community is what needs to be out there,” said Cecilia Gutierrez, a volunteer with Move SA.

Organizers said what makes the march so unique is that everyone who is participating is marching for the purpose of better gun control.

“We want to be able to implement things like background checks and psychological evaluations, training sessions, things like that,” Mendez said.

“If you are going to be out there, then you got to change you opinions. You got to change your behavior. You got to change your conversations you are having every day,” Gutierrez said.

The march ended at the Alamo with another rally held for participants. Organizers urged young people to make it a priority to register to vote.

