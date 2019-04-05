SCUCISD's use of tip reporting app shows mental health concerns among students

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is exploring better ways to serve its students after using the P3 Campus app, which has shown school officials that mental health is an issue several students are dealing with.

“This is the generation that is more comfortable with print, social media and text rather than communicating concerns that are that grave and serious, so it has given them a really safe place to say something that they might not have the courage to walk up to an adult and say," said Lisa Ranallo, a school counselor.

The app is called Participate, Prevent, Protect, or P3, and students can anonymously send in tips about several problems that may occur on campus, such as drug and/or alcohol use, fighting, sexual assault and cyberbullying.

“Kids are a lot braver behind their screen, saying things they wouldn’t necessarily say to a friend or someone face to face," Ranallo said. “Not only do we want to work on resolving that current issue but also build up resilience so that they can handle it better the next time.”

Since the district began using the app on March 18, it has received at least 93 tips.

“It is a lot easier than going to the principal in times of, 'I’m concerned about my friend, but I don’t want him or her to know what is going on,'" said Ryan Clark, safety and security coordinator. "In one case, we were able to send officers to a home and speak with a family and the daughter, and come to find out she is now in counseling and have met with the campus administrators and the counselors at the school.”

Clark said this app creates a safer layer for students. He said the district partners with Guadalupe Crime Stoppers to make this safe avenue possible. He added that with cases coming in about mental health, it has been an eye-opener.

"It means that we need to be more in tune on what is going on with these students," Clark said. "Some of these tips we are getting are about things we would have never expected."

The school district does have resources in place to look closer at ways to help their students with guidance lessons and small group topics tailored to each campus.

"As far as parents, don’t be afraid to ask questions and be curious about what they are doing," Ranallo said. "We give them more independence as they get older, but it is still good to be involved. If they do have a situation they are going through, they are more and likely to keep you informed. Students, you don’t have to shoulder that burden and can tell counselors. That is what we are here for."

The P3 Campus app is available for free on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

