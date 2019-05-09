State lawmakers hope to pass bill that would increase safety on school campuses

SAN ANTONIO - State lawmakers are pushing a bill that's aimed at toughening up campus safety almost a year after the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Senate Bill 11 calls for safety training for staff members, more programs for mental health and suicide prevention and the formation of a threat assessment team to look at students who are flagged through incidents or reports.

Ryan Searles, with Risk Management Texas Group, said a lot of the things he teaches to schools and businesses on active shooter prevention are part of the bill.

“How do we recognize someone that has certain signals and are showing risks for tendencies to commit violence? And how do we get them help before that happens?” he said about what educators and business owners need to look for.

The bill seeks to harden campus security and would create a committee in each district to audit the safety of campuses and make recommendations.

Searles said the bill would create checks and balances to ensure all school districts are following the same guidelines when it comes to the safety of the children.

“Now it's law. You have to do a lot of these things,” he said. “I talk to schools who still aren’t training. If they are training, it’s old and out of date.”

SB 11 and a similar bill in the House are currently pending in committee.

SB 11 was met with some resistance by some churches, gun rights groups and parents who fear innocent children will be flagged as having mental health problems and could suffer life consequences.

