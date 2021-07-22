Client Success Manager - Social News Desk

Amazing team, work from home, innovate and make an impact.

This is the ultimate opportunity for a digital news junkie with paid social and customer service experience who wants to help local newsrooms succeed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You’ll work from home but still be part of a dynamic company culture with great benefits.

The company

Social News Desk was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media management software tool for newsrooms.

We’re on the leading edge of organic and paid social media strategy and software for news.

We offer great benefits and a fun remote-work environment.

The position:

We’re looking for a full-time Client Success Manager with experience in local news and a robust knowledge of social media, including paid strategy. Candidates should have created and executed effective paid and organic social media campaigns and achieved measurable results. The ideal candidate will have a record of success building client relationships and managing projects in a customer service setting. Experience in digital project management and Facebook Blueprint certification is a plus but not a requirement. There will be occasional travel to conferences and client meetings, as appropriate.

Duties include:

Build and foster direct client relationships, promoting retention and loyalty.

Consult clients on social media best practices for organic and paid social strategy.

Provide technical support, including on-boarding, training and troubleshooting.

Manage support response via a ticketing system.

Identify, troubleshoot and escalate software requests and bugs.

Execute and manage paid social campaigns.

Why you should apply:

Are you a social media guru with a startup mindset and experience in local news? Do you strive to be ahead of the social media learning curve? You might be the perfect fit for #TeamSND! The ideal candidate is self-motivated with strong social-media and organizational skills. We offer top benefits in an exciting and growing industry. Salary is commensurate with experience.

The location:

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home. Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space that is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

Interested? Please apply on or before Aug. 7.

Please send cover letter, resume and references to: Savannah Cokeroft at scokeroft@socialnewsdesk.com.