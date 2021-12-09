Ad Platforms & Campaign Specialist

Graham Media Group is seeking an Ad Platforms and Campaign Specialist who will manage the ad technology on our websites and support the ad operations teams. This role is for someone who knows the technical ins and outs of a successful advertising order and can guide campaigns to their goals. The ideal candidate knows how to support a sales team and provides clear answers when asked technical questions. They will be able to look at campaigns before, during and after delivery, as well as understand what went well and how to improve it.

Occasional travel to conferences and station training may be required, as appropriate (when considered safe to do so).

What you will do

Support Local Ad Operations teams on technical matters to deliver successful campaigns and repeatable processes.

Manage Ad Technology vendors.

Build campaign building blocks for Graham Media Group-operated properties.

Assist in implementing new technology, inventory and products and sharing them across the Graham Media Group stations.

Requirements

At least two years of implementing ad technology on digital platforms.

Broad understanding of Google Ad Manager.

Practical experience in Javascript/Node and GPT.

Demonstrative comprehension on running reports, understanding errors and troubleshooting technical problems with campaigns.

Can communicate with technical and non-technical people alike to show both technical command and functional command of what you are doing.

Understanding of CTV and video advertising.

Salesforce experience a plus.

Header bidding experience preferred.

Skills

Technical experience in Advertising Technology.

Working knowledge of HTML and Javascript.

Thorough grounding in ad serving and delivery, including server and page bidding.

Excited to support a growing and dynamic digital sales product catalog.

Attitude

Ambitious, looking for a technical role that can grow.

You’re an owner: Once something is assigned to you, it is not just a task, it is a mission, and the end goal is to deliver something great that wows our stakeholders.

Most of all, you care about online news and the future of journalism.

The company

Graham Media Group is the parent company of KPRC/Click2Houston.com, WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com, KSAT/KSAT.com, WJXT/News4Jax.com, WKMG/ClickOrlando.com, WSLS/WSLS.com, and WCWJ/YourJax.com. Graham Media Group’s digital team supports these market-leading news properties with best-in-class technology and ideas to build sustainable and future forward news products.

To apply, please submit your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to jobs@grahamdigital.com for consideration.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.