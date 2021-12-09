Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist (temporary)

Job Description

This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts receivable functions at Graham Media Group for designated stations. Credit processing and approval, daily program log reconciliation, invoice processing and cash application will all be maintained by the GMG Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist team. The position is responsible for communication of discrepancies to local or national staff for resolution. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.

Vacancy type

Full-time temporary (90 day assignment)

Location

Remote

Job responsibilities

Process and approve credit applications

Create and maintain client profiles

Approve orders associated with credit inhibits

Daily program log reconciliations

Handle spot issues with Traffic Hub and Master Control Operations

Process weekly billing and initiate

Process invoicing

Initiate, track and post receivable sales adjustments and client refunds

Posting and application of cash receipts

Credit card processing

Generating and distributing cash workbook

Maintain and manage accounts receivable

Process approved credit/debit memos and bad debt write-offs

Generating Account Receivable collections Report for Sales Management

Review incoming department emails for appropriate follow-through

Communication with Business Managers on special projects as assigned

Providing back-up support for other Credit and Accounts Receivable specialists

Back up to payables, as needed

Experience

3+ years of Accounts Receivable and/or Credit experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word skills

Ability to work independently with little supervision to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals

Broadcast and/or Wide Orbit experience a plus

Quick Books experience a plus

Requirements

Proficient in Microsoft office applications and experience with accounts receivable applications; Wide Orbit traffic experience a plus

Industry experience a plus

Ability to meet assigned deadlines

Highly detail oriented and organized

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives

Associate’s degree in Accounting or Business preferred or equivalent experience

To apply

Email resume and salary requirements: kparker@grahammedia.com

Additional information

Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicablestate and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and preemployment drug screen.

Ad

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.