Date set for KSAT's first-ever Halloween Spooktakular

KSAT 12 will be scaring up family fun during the first-ever Safe Halloween Spooktakular.

The event was announced by Vice President and General Manager of KSAT 12, Phil Lane. The news station had its first public event earlier this year during Fiesta, treating hundreds of local guests.

"The goal is to continue that tradition of bringing people together to celebrate in a fun, family-friendly environment," Lane said.

Families can expect food trucks, live music, carriage rides and fun activities for children. The event will also feature a "Human Claw" machine, which will hover above the ground and allow participants to grab prizes as they are lowered down.

The Spooktakular is set for Oct.27 at The Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

For tickets and other details, visit KSAT's Halloween website.

