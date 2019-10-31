Audio recording, photo evidence shows Southtown building may be haunted

SAN ANTONIO - The King William District south of downtown is full of historic homes and buildings.

On South Alamo Street sits an old Methodist church that was built in the early 1900s.

After the '60s the building would have different owners and become a theatre, restaurant and now an event center.

Through the years many rumors have emerged that the place was haunted by several spirits.

An investigation done in August by the San Antonio Paranormal Investigators and KSAT 12 revealed that those rumors may, in fact, be true.

While investigators were there, no paranormal activity was visible, but photos and an audio recording would prove otherwise.

First, during an EVP session (electronic voice phenomenon) a recording revealed the voice of a woman.

Photo evidence showed orbs throughout the building as well as a photo of a pair of eyes.

Cameras were set up and attached to a computer. At the time nobody was in front of the cameras when the photo was taken. A pair of eyes can clearly be seen showing up on the computer screen.

Southtown Commons is now open for events and will have an open house on Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

