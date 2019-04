SAN ANTONIO - For the third year in a row the San Antonio Paranormal Fest will take place and it is moving from Brick at Blue Star to the alleged haunted house Victoria's Black Swan Inn.

The event this year will be on Sept. 14.

There will be ghost tours of the house, psychics and mediums, artisan vendors, display of ghost photography, creepy San Antonio lore and so much more.

Tickets will soon be available for this spooky event.



