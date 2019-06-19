HealthTexas: Differences between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Rowland Reyna, founder of HealthTexas Medical Group, has some helpful information on the differences between Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Question No. 1: How is Alzheimer's disease different from dementia?

"Dementia is the overall category. There are four major causes of dementia," said Reyna. "Alzheimer's is the most important one. About 70 to 80 percent of the people (with dementia) have Alzheimer's."

Question No. 2: Does Alzheimer's disease run in the family?

"If you had a mother and father that had Alzheimer's, your chances are higher," Reyna said.

"If you get that gene, you will develop dementia probably before you turn 60 years old," said Reyna. "The problem with dementia and Alzheimer's in this country is if you live to age 80 your chances of getting it is 25 percent and if you live to 85 it's 50-50. It's going to be a big problem once we age more."

Question No. 3: What steps can we take to prevent Alzheimer's and dementia?

"About 80 percent of Alzheimer's is determined by the environment and 20 percent is by genetics," Reyna said. "People who do best are people who exercise on a regular basis. Exercise lowers markers of inflammation. Exercise is important and maintaining body weight. People who have diabetes have a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer's."

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Sponsored article by HealthTexas Medical Group.