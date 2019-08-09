Dr. D’s 2019 August Update – Immunization Awareness Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The month of August has been designated Immunization Awareness Month, and Michael Dominguez, MD, FAAFP is board-certified in family medicine at HealthTexas wants to remind adults and seniors that immunizations aren’t just for children.

With the vaccines currently available, you have the power to protect yourself from serious diseases like shingles, pneumonia and flu.

Importance of Immunization Awareness Month

Vaccines reduce the risk of infection by working with our body’s natural defenses to create immunity to these serious diseases.

Some vaccines can be given at your primary care doctor’s office.

Other vaccines are given at your local pharmacy.

Talk with your doctor about which vaccines you may be needing.

Dominguez's office is located at HealthTexas Medical Group, 590 N. General McMullen.

For the full article, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Sponsored article by HealthTexas.