SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s north side was ordered to go through a re-inspection and given educational packets on proper food handling and sanitation after accumulating a long list of health code violations.

Bamboo Biryani Indian Cuisine, located in the 10200 block of Ironside Drive, was given a score of 73 late last month after an inspector found refrigeration units in need of being cleaned and sanitized and food not labeled properly.

Restaurant staff was also warned against attempting to remodel the establishment while open for business, because of concerns about possible food contamination, according to city health records.

You can read the full report by searching the Metro Health website.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Restaurant scores this week:

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 1302 Austin Hwy., 100

Chilito Lindo, 5203 Eisenhauer Rd., 98

Kain Na Filipino Cuisine, 1110 S. Alamo St., 98

Summer Moon Coffee Bar, 25035 IH 10 West, 98

Rosella at the Rand, 114 E. Houston St., 96

Volare Pizza, 3902 McCullough Ave., 96

Culebra Meat Market, 7605 Tezel Rd., 95

Wingstop, 2000 SE Loop 410, 94

Fogo de Chao, 849 E. Commerce St., 93

La Popular Bakery, 9055 Marbach Rd., 92

Las Palapas, 5603 W. FM 1604 North, 92

Thirsty Aztec, 200 Riverwalk, 91

Tony’s Tacos To Go, 1402 Castroville Rd., 90

Danny’s Cocina, 6031 Callaghan Rd., 89

Taqueria Guanajuato, 5567 Randolph Blvd., 89

El Chilaquil Taqueria, 1821 W. Commerce St., 87

Pizza Plus, 2710 S. Presa St., 87

Fonda Latina Columbian Restaurant, 6714 San Pedro Ave., 86

French Corner, 7711 Louis Pasteur, 78

Bamboo Biryani Indian Cuisine, 10227 Ironside Dr., 73

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.