Personalized pain relief is game changer

STANFORD, Calif. – When it comes to health, we each have our own specific symptoms and concerns.

Treatment typically isn't individualized, until now.

Stanford School of Medicine has developed an innovative program called the Humanwide Project.

Through wearable technology, genetics, and other tools, the program aims to personalize care and take the mystery out of how we work.

Debbie Spaizman needed surgery but she hesitated due to how she reacts to pain medication.

"My head would spin. I really was foggy, and I had itching all over my body. But I had no pain relief at all. I thought twice about having the surgery," she said.

To get answers, Spaizman enrolled in the project. The study flips the model on healthcare by personalizing treatment, which includes a deep dive into pharmacogenics.

"Pharmacogenomics specifically tests for genes that look at the rate in which we metabolize drugs. It can determine the dosing of medications and also predict any side effects," said Dr. Megan Mahoney, clinical professor of medicine at Stanford University.

That means our genes can play a big role in how we respond to medicine.

With a quick swab of the cheek, Spaizman finally got answers.

"The result of the test showed that I'm a slow metabolizer. Drugs will stay in my system longer than they will for someone else," she said.

With that, a plan started to come together for Spaizman.

"We were able to identify the class of opioids that would work for her based on her pharmacogenomic make-up and then she was able to go through with the surgery," Mahoney said.

“It was life changing for me,” Spaizman said.

And she's not the only one.

"Twenty-five percent of patients had a change in their dose of medication based on the pharmacogenomics test," Mahoney said.

It’s an approach that Spaizman calls “(An) absolute game changer.”

Stanford is not the only one paying attention to pharmacogenics.

In addition to Saint Jude Hospital, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is making a big push to personalize medicine for its vets. The program will enroll those with a history of cancer but will also inform doctors how patients will metabolize other medicines they need. The progam launched in North Carolina but plans to help patients at over 1,200 sites by 2022. The Stanford program also treats patients’ other genetic concerns with mobile trackers.