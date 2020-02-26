Even doctors miss early signs of multiple sclerosis

ORLANDO, Florida – Multiple sclerosis, or MS for short, is a disease that impacts the central nervous system and causes communication issues between your brain and the rest of your body.

Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with the disease that can be debilitating.

There’s no cure, but an early diagnosis can help doctors treat the unpredictable disease.

“That’s why it is very important to emphasize early diagnosis, early access to specialized centers in which they will not only make the correct diagnosis but also offer patients a personalized, customized, patient-centralized approach because every patient is different,” said Dr. Augusto Miravalle, associate professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

One sign not to ignore: vision problems. Inflammation can affect your optic nerve and cause blurred vision, double vision, or loss of vision.

Another common symptom: tingling or numbness.

Pain is another red flag.

Dizziness and balance problems are also common.

“The amount of disability in every patient is different and those with that difference has to do with factors including the number of lesions in the brain, where lesions are located,” Miravalle said.

About half of people with MS will develop some type of cognitive problem, such as memory trouble, language issues or difficulty paying attention. Another common sign: a dysfunctional bladder, which occurs in up to 80 percent of patients with MS.

Getting an accurate diagnosis isn’t always easy. One study found that nearly 75 percent of MS specialists had seen at least three patients over the past year who had been misdiagnosed. Depression, irritability, and mood swings can also be symptoms. And sexual dysfunction is another issue that may signal MS.