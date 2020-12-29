WATCH LIVE: VP-elect Kamala Harris to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on live TV

FILE - Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Doug Emhoff take the stage during a drive-in get out the vote rally, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on live camera Tuesday morning.

The event is slated to begin at 9:45 a.m. in Washington D.C., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Harris and Emhoff will receive their vaccine a week after President-elect Joe Biden was inoculated on live television.

Two vaccines are now being dispensed in the U.S. — one made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the other by Moderna.

On Monday, a U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway, this one made by Novavax Inc.

It is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the United States. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if the shot — a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors — really works and is safe.

“If you want to have enough vaccine to vaccinate all the people in the U.S. who you’d like to vaccinate — up to 85% or more of the population — you’re going to need more than two companies,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press on Monday.

The coronavirus is blamed for about 1.8 million deaths worldwide, including more than 330,000 in the U.S. This has been the deadliest month of the outbreak in the U.S. yet, with about 65,000 deaths in December so far, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The nation has repeatedly recorded more than 3,000 dead per day over the past few weeks.

Read also: