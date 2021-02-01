WATCH LIVE: Health officials hold daily COVID-19 Task Force briefing

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a coronavirus task force briefing on Monday morning.

The event at 10 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The coronavirus has killed an estimated 430,000 in the U.S. and, despite the vaccine rollout, is going through a lethal phase as more contagious variants arrive.

On Sunday, Texas health officials reported 11,155 new and probable coronavirus cases and 171 more deaths due to the illness caused by the virus.

There have been nearly 2.1 million virus cases and 36,491 deaths as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Texas health department.

