Trump will sign an order aimed at boosting women's health research, a plan backed by the first lady

President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump arrive to greet China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on the South Portico of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order aimed at bolstering federal research on women's health, a move pushed by first lady Melania Trump, the White House confirmed on Monday.

The order, first reported by USA Today, will create a new women’s health division at the National Institutes of Health and a task force at the White House focused on the issue.

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Melania Trump is expected to speak about prioritizing research and easing taboos around discussions of women's health issues during a signing ceremony on Monday, the White House said.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who recently completed treatment for breast cancer, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will lead the White House task force. The order does not include specific funding goals.

The initiative comes after a series of meetings the first lady had with federal health officials. “It was abundantly clear that women’s healthcare needs to be modernized, the research gap closed, and further, the need to accelerate the discovery of treatments and cures was glaring,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

According to the White House, the order calls for targeting maternal health, mental health and endometriosis. It also will mention other health concerns and diseases, including Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis, heart disease and stroke.

Melania Trump said she helped shape the order and the task force in consultation with physicians, White House officials, Kennedy and the Republican president. The initiative adds a new dimension to her policy portfolio as first lady.

In Donald Trump's second term, the first lady has focused on improving foster care systems and expanding technology and artificial-intelligence access in education. In Trump's first presidency, the first lady's signature initiative, Be Best, focused on child well-being, safe social media use and reducing drug abuse.