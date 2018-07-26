5 things you need to know about the 'forgotten cancer' Sarcoma

SAN ANTONIO - July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and while this cancer is rare in 2018, a little over 13,000 people will be diagnosed with a form of this cancer.
Here are five things you need to know about sarcoma:
- Sarcoma comes in over 50 different forms. Bone and soft tissue sarcomas are the main types, and for most types the cause is unknown
- This cancer is known to recur and metastasize -- despite complete resections.
- It is so rare it only makes up about 1% of adult diagnoses and 15% of cancers in children.
- Sarcoma can develop anywhere in the body. The most common areas for tumors to grow are the head, shoulders, neck, legs, arms, shoulders and hips.
- If you are looking for help, San Antonio has a foundation called the Swing It Foundation. This foundation is a great starting point for those who have been diagnosed with sarcoma, or for family members of those diagnosed as well.
