5 things you need to know about the 'forgotten cancer' Sarcoma

SAN ANTONIO - July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and while this cancer is rare in 2018, a little over 13,000 people will be diagnosed with a form of this cancer.

Here are five things you need to know about sarcoma:

Sarcoma comes in over 50 different forms. Bone and soft tissue sarcomas are the main types, and for most types the cause is unknown

This cancer is known to recur and metastasize -- despite complete resections.

It is so rare it only makes up about 1% of adult diagnoses and 15% of cancers in children.

Sarcoma can develop anywhere in the body. The most common areas for tumors to grow are the head, shoulders, neck, legs, arms, shoulders and hips.

If you are looking for help, San Antonio has a foundation called the Swing It Foundation. This foundation is a great starting point for those who have been diagnosed with sarcoma, or for family members of those diagnosed as well.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.