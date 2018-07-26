Health

5 things you need to know about the 'forgotten cancer' Sarcoma

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and while this cancer is rare in 2018, a little over 13,000 people will be diagnosed with a form of this cancer.

Here are five things you need to know about sarcoma: 

More Headlines

  • Sarcoma comes in over 50 different forms. Bone and soft tissue sarcomas are the main types, and for most types the cause is unknown
  • This cancer is known to recur and metastasize -- despite complete resections.
  • It is so rare it only makes up about 1% of adult diagnoses and 15% of cancers in children. 
  • Sarcoma can develop anywhere in the body. The most common areas for tumors to grow are the head, shoulders, neck, legs, arms, shoulders and hips. 
  • If you are looking for help, San Antonio has a foundation called the Swing It Foundation. This foundation is a great starting point for those who have been diagnosed with sarcoma, or for family members of those diagnosed as well. 

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.