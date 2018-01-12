Alamo Heights ISD teaches children how to stay healthy amid dangerous flu season

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - The Alamo Heights Independent School District is helping teach young children how to stay healthy amid a dangerous flu season.

The district’s health coordinator spoke with children at Howard Early Childhood Center on Friday. She reviewed good handwashing with them, reminded them to cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing, and stressed the importance of staying home when sick.

The information was well received by the students.

“They're awesome, especially at this age. They want to stay well. They love being at school. They don't like the idea of staying home from Howard,” said Kathi Martinez, registered nurse and district health coordinator.

Flu season peaks from late November to mid-March, so it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

Alamo Heights ISD will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Jan. 26. For more information, visit AHISD.net.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.