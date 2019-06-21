Boil-water notice issued for Lytle

LYTLE, Texas - A boiling water notice was issued Friday for residents of Lytle.

The notice was issued after Community Public Water Systems reported a water main break, a news release said.

Water needed for consumption, such as drinking and brushing teeth, and for washing of hands and face needs to be vigorously boiled for two minutes and then allowed to cool prior to using.

In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Residents who need more information about the boil-water notice can call 830-709-3692.

