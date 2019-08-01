Bone scalpel gives hope to spinal deformity patients

DALLAS - Kaleigh Clemons, 12, practiced gymnastics beginning at age 5.

She developed severe back pain, and was eventually diagnosed with spondylolisthesis, a spinal deformity made worse by extreme physical stress.



"She was looking at a very difficult life ahead of her with back pain and leg pain if this was left untreated," said Dr. Isador Lieberman, an orthopedic surgeon at the Texas Back Institute.

Lieberman was determined to help Kaleigh.

"He looked me square in the face and he told me, 'She's going to dance again,'" said Mark Clemons, Kaleigh's father.

Just four months after surgery, Kaleigh is dancing, regaining her balance and lifting weights, and is 2 1/2 inches taller.

Lieberman was able to get Kaleigh dancing again, thanks to ultrasonic BoneScalpel, a tool he calls a "game changer."

The scalpel vibrates 22,500 times per second to precisely cut bone. The tip is not sharp. It bounces off soft tissue and is a safer, less intrusive way of doing spinal surgery.

"I can't believe where I am now," Kaleigh said.

Her mother can't believe it, either.

"In January we were facing a wheelchair, diapers, all those things that go through our heads, to now where she's riding her bike," said Cassey Clemons, Kaleigh's mother.

Lieberman said when Kaleigh's back heals completely, she will be able to resume gymnastics, if she wants.

