Breast cancer survivor says checkups saved her life

SAN ANTONIO - Adel Hernandez lost her mother to breast cancer, and ever since then, she's been proactive about prevention.



"My sisters and I have always been just religious about having our annual mammogram," Hernandez said.



Hernandez said medical checkups saved her life.



"One time it just said, 'Come back, we need to do it again,' and sure enough I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Hernandez said. "I had a lumpectomy done, and then after that I went through the radiation."

After going through one of the toughest times in her life, Hernandez wanted to dedicate time and bring awareness to fighting the disease and joined Susan G. Komen San Antonio.



The organization addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts, including research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives.



"Komen has always been thankful. They do so much for the community in order for people that can't afford the treatment," Hernandez said.



"Just in Bexar County alone, it is estimated this year that there will be 1,100 people who get diagnosed with breast cancer and over 200 people who are expected to pass away from this disease," said Elyse Bernal, executive director for Susan G. Komen San Antonio.



The organization hopes to raise $600,000 at this years Race For The Cure on May 5.



"In our county, we have about a 20 percent uninsured population," Bernal said.



As honorary chair for the race, Hernandez said participation can help someone like her.



"There is hope. We are trying to get a cure. Komen has been great raising funds and doing the research in order to get there. We are saving more and more lives," she said.

