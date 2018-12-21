Cancer symposium to provide public with free information on new technology, treatment

SAN ANTONIO - When you or a loved one gets diagnosed with cancer, it can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience where you are left with many questions about the disease. That’s why, for the first time, UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center is hosting a free, public event called Living Beyond Cancer A to Z.

The event will have dozens of expert-led sessions about cutting-edge technology and the latest treatments on how to treat and recover from all types of cancer.

There will also be breakout sessions on specific cancers, from skin to brain to lung cancer.

Dr. Ruben Mesa, with UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson, said it's also an important place to meet others who have the disease.

“As you battle any one of these diseases, you have a chance to really meet other people along the journey, hear their stories and be inspired by them,” Mesa said.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2019, at the Holly Auditorium at UT Health San Antonio’s Long Campus. Attendees must register online for the free event.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.