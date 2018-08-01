Cardiologists using tiny pacemaker for kids with congenital heart disease

NEW YORK, NY (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Bundle branch block is a congenital heart condition that causes the electrical impulses in the heart to misfire. People with the condition often need a pacemaker to keep their hearts in sync. Now, cardiologists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York are using a recently approved tiny wireless device in kids, so they don’t miss a beat.

The Anthony family loves a good adventure: sand-sledding in New Mexico or strapped into a thrill ride. They try not to let anything slow them down, not even congenital heart disease. Three of the Anthony’s four children have a condition that blocks the pathway that sends electrical impulses to the heart.

Father, Al Anthony said, “At nine years old my first son, now he’s almost 19, so now he had his second pacemaker put in.”

Five days later, 16-year-old Sam got his first pacemaker.

Sam Anthony shared, “The next day I was able to fully walk around and do everything and I felt fine.”

Two sons, two pacemakers, over five days. But for Sam, cardiologists were able to implant this tiny wireless pacemaker, approved in 2016 but used now in a handful of kids. Barry Love M.D, a pediatric cardiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital inserted the Micra pacemaker by threading a catheter through a vein.

Dr. Love said, “This pacemaker is entirely contained in the heart itself and because of that he’ll be able to participate in sports and activities with really minimal to no restrictions.”

Among other things, Sam’s looking forward to getting back to the ballfield and more family vacations.

Sam’s mother, Lori Anthony, said: “We kinda don’t let it bother us. We travel a lot, and do crazy fun stuff, and try not to worry about the little stuff.”

The Anthony’s say their youngest son, who is 13, does not have the genetic heart condition, but their seven-year old daughter may have it, and may need back up “pacing” from a device in the future.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Field and Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

