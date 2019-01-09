Coffee offers more than a pick me up

ORLANDO, Fla. - A recent survey by the National Coffee Association found that 64 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, the highest level of java sippers since 2012.

Does your cup of joe have anything to offer other than an energy boost?

A 2015 study found that coffee consumption was associated with a longer lifespan, up to a 15 percent reduction in the risk of death.

An article published by Harvard Medical School said that coffee drinkers may have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, Parkinson's, Type 2 diabetes, gout and liver cancer.

Coffee may also help you lose weight. Studies have shown that caffeine increases metabolism.

But if you're watching your waistline, skip the creamers and added flavors.

"Even a 20 percent reduction in calories will have effects on your health in terms of cutting down blood sugar, cutting down weight, making you feel better," said Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa, of Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Creamers are loaded with calories and added sugar, so try flavoring your coffee with cinnamon or natural cocoa.

Some research has also presented negative effects of coffee over the years, but most of the claims have been refuted.

One concern is that drinking very hot beverages increases the risk of esophageal cancer, but Harvard researchers said most people do not drink their coffee hot enough to damage their esophagus.

