Construction underway for new Guadalupe County children's advocacy center

SAN ANTONIO - A new facility is being built to help with the increase of demand for services from the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The building will be located at 261 Wetz Street and will replace their current facility, located on River Street in Seguin.

The new site will be 10,000 square feet and cost more than $3 million.

The first floor will be dedicated for primary services. The second floor will be contain a conference room, donation storage as well as meeting space.

Since 2004, the Guadalupe County Children’s Advocacy Center has helped children and families through the toughest times in their lives.

Executive Director Christy Williams said the new facility will allow them to work more efficiently.

"We are hoping that we are being able to serve people in a very confidential way and end the cycle of abuse with the counseling that we have on site,” Williams said.

When their facility opened 14 years ago, they served nearly 200 children. Last year, they served more than 600.

"This population has grown dramatically in the last 14 years and there is also more awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect,” Williams said.

Williams said their programs have been successful and has helped many people.

"We have had several children come back to us later in life and thank us for ending what happened to them, helping give them a voice,” Williams said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of July.

