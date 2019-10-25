DEA to take back unused prescription drugs Saturday at H-E-B stores

iStock/Gelpi

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to responsibly dispose potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs as part of the DEA's National Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

People can bring their pills for disposal to the following H-E-B locations in San Antonio:



El Mercado H-E-B, 2130 Culebra Road

Road McCreless Market H-E-B plus!, 3524 S. New Braunfels

Market H-E-B plus!, 3524 S. New Braunfels Marbach & 410 H-E-B plus!, 8219 Marbach Road

& 410 H-E-B plus!, 8219 Road Bandera & 1604 H-E-B plus!, 11650 Bandera Road

& 1604 H-E-B plus!, 11650 Road Zarzamora & Military H-E-B plus!, 7010 South Zarzamora

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Sites can only accept pills or patches. Liquids, needles or sharps cannot be accepted.

