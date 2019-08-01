Do you need a measles vaccine?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

SEATTLE - As of late July, there were 1,164 cases of measles diagnosed in 2019 -- the highest number in a century, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Infectious disease specialists fear a full-on epidemic in the U.S., which declared measles "eliminated" years ago.

Should you get a vaccine?



As soon as Bobbi Nodell realized she didn't remember having measles, she made an appointment to get the shot.

"I like to take every vaccination that's out there because I want to stay healthy," Nodell said.

The CDC said measles is making a comeback because there are pockets of unvaccinated children and adults. Measles is very contagious, and people travel and can carry the virus with them.

"The reason those communities are under-vaccinated range from beliefs about harm, potential harm of vaccines, to lack of access," said Dr. John Lynch, associate professor of medicine at the division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

Lynch said the more people who are infected, the higher the chance of bad cases.

"Those complications include very serious outcomes, including death, including serious brain infections, as well as complications like severe pneumonia and even bad ear infections," he said.

Who shouldn't get a vaccine? Pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems or those who have had a severe allergic reaction to any part of the vaccine.

Lynch said it's safe for adults to get a shot if, like Nodell, they want to be sure they're protected.

He said the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine is safe and effective.

A recent study of a half-million people in Denmark and several other studies showed no connection between the vaccine and autism, which is the fear some parents have about the vaccine.

