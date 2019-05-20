Epilepsy drug trial slows seizures

SEATTLE - Shanahan Dameral has had epileptic seizures for 14 years, despite taking five anti-seizure medications daily and having two brain surgeries.

"You know that feeling like when somebody tips your chair back and you get that feeling? Just like that," Dameral said.

Doctors Russ Saneto and Jason Hauptman theorized that targeting a protein pathway called mTOR could help. It's overactive with epilepsy. Nab-rapamycin inhibits the pathway.

"Our thought is that by changing the way this protein acts in these children with epilepsy, we can, in turn, change their epilepsy," said Hauptman, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Dameral, 19, was in the phase one trial of three infusions, once a week. His mom noticed changes.

"The seizures were definitely shorter. They were much different and much more manageable," said Linley Allen, Dameral's mom.

Saneto, professor of neurology at Seattle Children's Hospital, also noticed.

"He didn't have any side effects except for one bloody nose. At the end of five weeks, he didn't have any more seizures,” Saneto said.

Allen said Dameral had one to three seizures a month since the trial, compared to four a week before.

"It lessened the seizures. It did that, which was a thrill, to be honest," Dameral said.

The researchers at Seattle Children's Hospital are encouraged and looking ahead to the next trial.

"We're going for improvement, and even that would be a win in my book, for these children. And we're hoping for a cure," Hauptman said.

A slightly different version of nab-rapamycin is approved for other diseases, which could expedite getting it to the public after trials. Seattle Children's is recruiting for another phase one trial, hoping to launch phase two in the next year or two.

