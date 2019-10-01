ERs in two SA hospitals will start free opt-out testing for HIV, Hepatitis C

SAN ANTONIO - Tests for HIV and Hepatitis C produce a lot of anxiety for patients, but they save lives. So beginning Nov. 1, some local hospitals will start performing HIV and Hepatitis C screenings for emergency room patients at no cost.

The change comes on the heels of a big increase of HIV cases in Bexar County.

"In Bexar County in 2017, there was a 14% increase in HIV and about one in five, or 20% of those people, don't realize that they're living with HIV," said Diana Henderson, chief medical officer at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

She said the program's goal goes beyond screening. It's also about connection to vital treatment services.

Maryann Frausto and her husband spent their Tuesday morning in Metropolitan Methodist Hospital's emergency room. They said they know a trip to the ER is never ideal, but they think it would be great if in just one visit, they could get care for their immediate need, as well as life saving screenings for HIV and Hepatitis C.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 25% of people with HIV in the United States also have the hepatitis virus (HCV).

"You're here. You don't have to make a special trip. It's part of the treatment; it's good," Frausto said.

She was thrilled to hear that starting Nov. 1, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital in downtown will be performing free screenings for both diseases for all ER patients between 15 and 64 years old.

University Hospital already tests ER patients for Hepatitis C, but by the end of the year, it will follow suit and begin opt-out testing for HIV as well.

It's called an opt-out screening because the test is always performed unless the patient declines.

A new grant from science research firm GILEAD will help Methodist pay for screening costs to test about 8,000 patients.

The screening is a blood test, and it only takes one to two hours to get results back.

What's difficult is getting people in for screening, but Henderson wants the public to know that HIV is easily treatable when you catch it early. That's one reason Metropolitan Methodist Hospital chose to test in the ER.

Henderson said more than 60% of new HIV cases are discovered in the ER.

"We're connecting people with care who are positive. There are many programs in San Antonio and Bexar County for patients to receive medications, and we want to get them started as soon as possible," Henderson said.

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital staff members are already training for the screenings, mainly learning proper ways to talk to patients about the testing to make sure they don't feel judged or uncomfortable.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.