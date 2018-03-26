Exparel: Helping Jessica heal pain free

MIAMI - A new type of anesthesia is proving to be a real game changer in the operating room for children undergoing open-heart surgery.

Jessica Garcia was born with a hole in her heart.

"When I was born, they told my parents that I probably wouldn't make it a week, or a month or anything," Garcia said.

When Jessica was 13 years old, she needed surgery to repair the VSD, or ventricular septal defect.

"I was down for it. I was totally cool about it," she said.

Dr. Kristine Guleserian, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon at Nicklaus Children's Hospital said most parents have the same concern: "Is my child going to be OK? Are they going to be in pain after surgery?"

Doctors have a new weapon in the fight against post-surgical pain in children called Exparel.

"It's a local analgesic that we can inject in and around the incision after we have completed the open heart procedure," Guleserian said.

The medication slowly releases over three days.

"It will reduce the need for supplemental analgesics, particularly opioid analgesics," said Dr. Christopher Tirotta, director of cardiac anesthesia at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Garcia was the first patient at Nicklaus children's hospital to receive Exparel after her heart surgery. The next day she woke up smiling.

"That day I wanted to run, walk, do everything. I told my parents, 'Can I get up from the bed?' I'm tired of the bed,'" she said.

With the operation behind her, Garcia is back to being a busy teenager.

"It's unreal to me how easy I got out of this and how thankful I am," she said.

Already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults, Exparel is being used "off-label" for children over 12 years of age since it is not FDA approved for children.

Doctors said they hope this will soon become the gold standard in post-operative pain control for children nationwide.

Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.