Facts about fibroids

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that develop inside a woman's uterus.

Scientists aren't sure exactly what causes the mysterious growths.

Up to 70 percent of all women will have uterine fibroids in their lifetime.

Here are some fibroid facts you might not know about:

Fact No. 1: Fibroids can cause no symptoms at all, or problems, such as heavy menstrual cycles, pain and more. Just ask Venita Gowdy, mother of three.

"My son is 6 years old, so I thought I was done carrying diaper bags, but I was actually carrying one for myself," Gowdy said.

"They can compress on the bladder and make it so that women feel like they have to urinate more frequently," said A.J. Gunn, assistant professor of radiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "Sometimes, they can push behind and push up against the colon, so it will make it sometimes hard for people to have bowel movements."

Fact No. 2: Fibroids, themselves, aren't cancerous, but they can cause symptoms very similar to a cancer called uterine sarcoma. A biopsy can tell doctors if it's cancer.

Fact No. 3: Women with fibroids can still get pregnant. Experts estimate fibroids only cause 1 to 2 percent of infertility cases. But fibroids are linked to a six times greater risk of needing a c-section delivery.

Fact No. 4: Fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies. More than 200,000 hysterectomies are performed each year in the U.S. because of uterine fibroids. African American women are two to three times more likely to get them.

Several medical therapies are now available as alternatives to a hysterectomy, including hormone treatments, ultrasound therapy, ablation therapy or a myomectomy, which removes the fibroids while leaving the uterus alone.

