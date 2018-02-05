Feeling SAD? There's a treatment for that

Orlando, Fla. - Up to 20 percent of Americans suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

The disorder causes bouts of depression, fatigue, and mood changes that are worse in dark, gloomy and cold weather.

However, there are some effective ways to put aside the sadness, including light therapy.

"It's a bright light that would be applied for one hour at normal waking time," said John Burns, PhD, of Rush University.

Studies show light therapy can benefit up to half of people with SAD. The bright light mimics natural sunlight and increases serotonin levels in your body.

"Lightboxes are already commercially available because of the research in the seasonal affective disorder, and they are cheap," Burns said.

You can find a lightbox online for less than $100.

Cognitive behavioral therapy can also help people with SAD find relief. The therapy helps patients identify and change their negative thoughts.

Another remedy that helps is exercise.

A review in the American College of Sports Medicine Journal found that exercise might be comparable to therapy or anti-depressant medicines for depression.

And try taking a vacation to a sunny climate during cold months to boost your mood.

Another option for SAD is using antidepressant medicines.

The FDA has approved the medicine, Wellbutrin, for treating people with SAD.

