Officials report first death in US possibly tied to vaping

CHICAGO - Illinois health officials are reporting what could be United States' first death tied to vaping.



The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with "severe respiratory illness."

The agency didn't give any other information about the patient, including a name or where the person lived.

Melaney Arnold, an agency spokeswoman, said the death is the first in the state that could be linked to vaping. The release also said the number of people who have experienced respiratory illness after vaping doubled to 22 in the past week.



In a Wednesday news release announcing 149 cases of severe lung illness nationwide that may be tied to vaping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no deaths associated with vaping had been reported.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is investigating suspected cases of severe lung disease in people who used e-cigarettes.

DSHS was first notified of possible cases two weeks ago following similar reports in youth and young adults in several other states.

