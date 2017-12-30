Fitness Fridays with Deven Clarke: CrossFit

SAN ANTONIO - With the new year right around the corner, many are setting their resolutions to work out more next year. On this week’s Fitness Fridays, in the video above, KSAT’s Deven Clarke shows you an intense workout that trainers promise will give you quick results.

A month of CrossFit at Mind Body Soul will cost you about $150. Trainers say the price is comparable to about what you'd pay for a personal trainer, not including the gym membership.

To learn more about Mind Body Soul, visit mbsfitness.net/crossfit.

