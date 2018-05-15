Fitness tracker for your DNA

SAN FRANCISCO - Finding the fountain of youth. That elusive journey has escaped the efforts of men and women for centuries.

But a California-based high tech company says it may have succeeded where so many others have failed.

Registered nurse, Anita Grysky, didn't know how important her healthy lifestyle was until she took a DNA test. It's called Teloyears and it tells us if the cells inside our bodies are aging better or worse than their actual age.

"I was surprised by the results. I know I live a fairly healthy lifestyle. But as it turns out, I came in younger than my actual age by about fourteen years," Anita shared.



Needless to say, Anita is thrilled. But does this mean she can toss aside her real age? No such luck.

Jason Shelton, CEO, Telomere Diagnostics, says, "Your actual age is your actual age and we never tell anyone that that changes, or that's different."

Telomeres are the protective caps of DNA at the end of our chromosomes. Like the plastic tips on a shoelace, they shorten and fray with age. But if that happens too fast, it may be a red flag for a future health issue like heart disease or cancer.

"But the good news is your telomere length can change based on lifestyle and a variety of other factors," added Shelton.

Douglas Harrington, MD, Medical Director at Telomere Diagnostics, said, "The way I describe it to people is your check engine light is on and you need to look at your lifestyle and do something about it."

A new study from England even suggests there may be a connection between joint stiffness and shortened telomeres.

"I think information is power. It's important to get a baseline to find out where you are," feels Grysky.

Which is fairly easy now. Customers provide a small blood sample in an online kit sent to the Teloyears lab, and within three to four weeks their cellular age is revealed. And, the cost starts at 99 dollars.

"If you know there's some things you need to work on and improve, this is just a tool in your basket to help you get there," said Grysky.

And remember, unlike your actual age, you have some control over cellular aging. By improving a few lifestyle habits, studies have shown you can lengthen your telomeres ten percent in just six months!

