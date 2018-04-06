Head for the Cure Race kickoff event held Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday was the kickoff for this year's Head for the Cure Race.

The race raises money and awareness for brain cancer research and patients.

It's a cause and event that's near to us at KSAT because it was started in San Antonio in memory of our former news director, Jim Boyle. He passed away from brain cancer in 2014.

People can register for the race now for $25 at Headforthecure.org. Early bird registration ends on Aug. 8.

The race will be on Sept. 22.

