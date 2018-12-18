Health Texas

10 reasons why you need a primary care physician

By Kiersten Ehr

SAN ANTONIO - Finding a primary care doctor can be a difficult and time consuming process. 

Your primary care physician can deal with a broad range of issues: from colds, minor infections, to cuts, sprains and fractures.

Primary care physicians will provide you with the following:

  • Health care education
  • Preventive care measures
  • An extended relationship to ensure more comfortable care
  • Routine screenings
  • Referrals to other specialists when needed
  • Chronic disease management 
  • Holistic approaches to care
  • Help making decisions regarding treatment
  • Support of a team of assistants and/or nurse practitioners

