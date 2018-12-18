10 reasons why you need a primary care physician

SAN ANTONIO - Finding a primary care doctor can be a difficult and time consuming process.

That's why HealthTexas Medical Group is your go-to for a primary care physician and is always here to help!

Your primary care physician can deal with a broad range of issues: from colds, minor infections, to cuts, sprains and fractures.

Primary care physicians will provide you with the following:

Health care education

Preventive care measures

An extended relationship to ensure more comfortable care

Routine screenings

Referrals to other specialists when needed

Chronic disease management

Holistic approaches to care

Help making decisions regarding treatment

Support of a team of assistants and/or nurse practitioners

For more information about HealthTexas, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-4800.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.