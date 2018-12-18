10 reasons why you need a primary care physician

SAN ANTONIO - Finding a primary care doctor can be a difficult and time consuming process.
That's why HealthTexas Medical Group is your go-to for a primary care physician and is always here to help!
Your primary care physician can deal with a broad range of issues: from colds, minor infections, to cuts, sprains and fractures.
Primary care physicians will provide you with the following:
- Health care education
- Preventive care measures
- An extended relationship to ensure more comfortable care
- Routine screenings
- Referrals to other specialists when needed
- Chronic disease management
- Holistic approaches to care
- Help making decisions regarding treatment
- Support of a team of assistants and/or nurse practitioners
For more information about HealthTexas, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-4800.
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.