SAN ANTONIO - If you find yourself dreading exercising you're not alone.

Sometimes it's hard to find time in the day to even think about exercising... we've all been there.

Studies have shown from The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, and The American College of Sports Medicine that people need at least 150 minutes (2 and ½ hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

To put that study into perspective, that’s as little as walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Benefits of physical activity and exercise

Reductions in cardiovascular disease

Reduction in diabetes, mortality and even cancer.

Click here for delicious healthy recipes from HealthTexas

Need moderate exercise ideas?

Below are 21 ways you can exercise in everyday activities.

21 examples of moderate physical activities

Washing and waxing a car for 45-60 minutes Washing windows or floors for 45-60 minutes Playing volleyball for 45 minutes Playing touch football for 30-45 minutes Gardening for 30-45 minutes Wheeling self in a wheelchair for 30-40 minutes Walking 1 3/4 miles in 35 minutes (20 min/mile) Basketball (shooting baskets) for 30 minutes Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes Dancing fast (social) for 30 minutes Pushing a stroller 1.5 miles in 30 minutes Raking leaves for 30 minutes Walking 2 miles in 30 minutes (15 min/mile) Water aerobics for 30 minutes Swimming laps for 20 minutes Wheelchair basketball for 20 minutes Basketball (playing a game) for 15-20 minutes Bicycling 4 miles in 15 minutes Jumping rope for 15 minutes Running 1.5 miles in 15 min (10 min/mile) Stair walking for 15 minutes

For more healthy tips, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.