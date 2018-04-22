Health Texas

21 examples of moderate physical activities

HealthTexas provides tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you find yourself dreading exercising you're not alone.

Sometimes it's hard to find time in the day to even think about exercising... we've all been there.

Studies have shown from The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, and The American College of Sports Medicine that people need at least 150 minutes (2 and ½ hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.

To put that study into perspective, that’s as little as walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Benefits of physical activity and exercise

  • Reductions in cardiovascular disease
  • Reduction in diabetes, mortality and even cancer.

Need moderate exercise ideas? 

Below are 21 ways you can exercise in everyday activities. 

  1. Washing and waxing a car for 45-60 minutes
  2. Washing windows or floors for 45-60 minutes
  3. Playing volleyball for 45 minutes
  4. Playing touch football for 30-45 minutes
  5.  Gardening for 30-45 minutes
  6. Wheeling self in a wheelchair for 30-40 minutes
  7. Walking 1 3/4 miles in 35 minutes (20 min/mile)
  8. Basketball (shooting baskets) for 30 minutes
  9. Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes
  10. Dancing fast (social) for 30 minutes
  11. Pushing a stroller 1.5 miles in 30 minutes
  12. Raking leaves for 30 minutes
  13. Walking 2 miles in 30 minutes (15 min/mile)
  14. Water aerobics for 30 minutes
  15. Swimming laps for 20 minutes
  16. Wheelchair basketball for 20 minutes
  17. Basketball (playing a game) for 15-20 minutes
  18. Bicycling 4 miles in 15 minutes
  19. Jumping rope for 15 minutes
  20. Running 1.5 miles in 15 min (10 min/mile)
  21. Stair walking for 15 minutes

