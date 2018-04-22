SAN ANTONIO - If you find yourself dreading exercising you're not alone.
Sometimes it's hard to find time in the day to even think about exercising... we've all been there.
More Headlines
Studies have shown from The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, and The American College of Sports Medicine that people need at least 150 minutes (2 and ½ hours) of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week.
To put that study into perspective, that’s as little as walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
Benefits of physical activity and exercise
- Reductions in cardiovascular disease
- Reduction in diabetes, mortality and even cancer.
Click here for delicious healthy recipes from HealthTexas
Need moderate exercise ideas?
Below are 21 ways you can exercise in everyday activities.
21 examples of moderate physical activities
- Washing and waxing a car for 45-60 minutes
- Washing windows or floors for 45-60 minutes
- Playing volleyball for 45 minutes
- Playing touch football for 30-45 minutes
- Gardening for 30-45 minutes
- Wheeling self in a wheelchair for 30-40 minutes
- Walking 1 3/4 miles in 35 minutes (20 min/mile)
- Basketball (shooting baskets) for 30 minutes
- Bicycling 5 miles in 30 minutes
- Dancing fast (social) for 30 minutes
- Pushing a stroller 1.5 miles in 30 minutes
- Raking leaves for 30 minutes
- Walking 2 miles in 30 minutes (15 min/mile)
- Water aerobics for 30 minutes
- Swimming laps for 20 minutes
- Wheelchair basketball for 20 minutes
- Basketball (playing a game) for 15-20 minutes
- Bicycling 4 miles in 15 minutes
- Jumping rope for 15 minutes
- Running 1.5 miles in 15 min (10 min/mile)
- Stair walking for 15 minutes
For more healthy tips, visit healthtexas.org.
Information courtesy of HealthTexas.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.