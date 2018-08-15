ADHD myths vs. facts

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral disorder that remains misunderstood.

Scenario #1

Myth: ADHD isn't a real medical disorder.

Fact: ADHD is a real medical disorder defined by impaired levels of inattention, disorganization, and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity.

Scenario #2

Myth: ADHD is caused by watching too much television or poor parenting.

Fact: ADHD is one of the most common neurobehavioral disorders in the U.S.

Scenario #3

Myth: ADHD is a disorder mainly diagnosed in the U.S.

Fact: ADHD occurs worldwide, with prevalence recently estimated at about 7%. Cultural norms and health care access can impact diagnosis.

Scenario #4

Myth: ADHD can be cured with diet.

ADHD cannot be cured with dietary changes. Experts recommend treatment with medicine as part of a total treatment plan which may include therapy, counseling and behavioral interventions.

