California Breakfast Wrap Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

Directions:

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

On a microwave-safe plate, cover tortillas with a damp paper towel.

Microwave on high 30 seconds or until just warm and pliable.

Spread 1 tablespoon goat cheese on each tortilla; top with spinach In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium 1 minute.

Add egg mixture.

Cook 2 minutes or until almost stirring gently.

Remove from heat; fold in tomato, avocado, and 1/4 teaspoon salt Divide hot egg mixture among tortillas.