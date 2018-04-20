Health Texas

California Breakfast Wrap Recipe

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 8-inch whole wheat tortillas
  • 4 tbsp. goat cheese
  • 3 1/2 oz. baby spinach
  • 1 tsp. canola oil
  • 1 medium tomato
  • 1 large avocado
  • 1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill leaves

Directions: 

  1. In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
  2. On a microwave-safe plate, cover tortillas with a damp paper towel.
  3. Microwave on high 30 seconds or until just warm and pliable.
  4. Spread 1 tablespoon goat cheese on each tortilla; top with spinach In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium 1 minute.
  5. Add egg mixture.
  6. Cook 2 minutes or until almost stirring gently.
  7. Remove from heat; fold in tomato, avocado, and 1/4 teaspoon salt Divide hot egg mixture among tortillas.
  8. Top with dill; fold in half.

Guess what?!

It's packed with protein from eggs and cheese, healthy fats from avocado, and cancer-fighting antioxidants and lyocpene in spinach and tomato!

