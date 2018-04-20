California Breakfast Wrap Recipe
Servings: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs
- 2 large egg whites
- Salt and pepper
- 4 8-inch whole wheat tortillas
- 4 tbsp. goat cheese
- 3 1/2 oz. baby spinach
- 1 tsp. canola oil
- 1 medium tomato
- 1 large avocado
- 1 tbsp. chopped fresh dill leaves
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- On a microwave-safe plate, cover tortillas with a damp paper towel.
- Microwave on high 30 seconds or until just warm and pliable.
- Spread 1 tablespoon goat cheese on each tortilla; top with spinach In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium 1 minute.
- Add egg mixture.
- Cook 2 minutes or until almost stirring gently.
- Remove from heat; fold in tomato, avocado, and 1/4 teaspoon salt Divide hot egg mixture among tortillas.
- Top with dill; fold in half.
Guess what?!
It's packed with protein from eggs and cheese, healthy fats from avocado, and cancer-fighting antioxidants and lyocpene in spinach and tomato!
For more healthy recipes, visit healthtexas.org.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.