Dr. Aaron King diabetes specialist, joins HealthTexas Medical Group Stone Oak Clinic

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas is pleased to announce that Dr. Aaron King, a family practice physician who specializes in the prevention and treatment of diabetes, has joined HealthTexas Medical Group at its Stone Oak Clinic.

Meet Dr. King

King’s focus on treating diabetes began after serving as a doctor in the U.S. Navy from 2001-2007.

“I’m grateful that I was able to pursue my passion for diabetes treatment and training through Diabetes America, which I opened and managed for five years after leaving the Navy,” said King. “That’s where I developed my expertise in diabetes.”

In addition to treating diabetes, King also focuses on hyperlipidemia, which is an abnormally high level of fats or lipids in the blood, and metabolic syndrome.

“Diabetics are at a two to (threefold) risk for cardiovascular disease, and 60 percent of Americans, who are not diabetic, die of cardiovascular disease,” he said. “Once I became comfortable with diabetes, I started to see the attack that other co-morbidities cause related to diabetes, so I began focusing on these as well. Once I went back to family practice, I continued to work with Type I and Type II diabetes patients to help them live longer.”

King has enjoyed teaching interns and residents

Earned the Resident Instructor of the Year Award while at Navy Hospital Pensacola

Graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology

Graduated from Texas A&M Medical School with a medical degree

“I’ve always loved teaching,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the instructors who taught me over the years in taking complex information or topics and making them understandable. Learning is so powerful and vital to what we do as human beings. If you can help people to do that, there is a certain joy. I’ve always enjoyed trying to relay ideas and information to people, and I think I do a good job of that.”

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.