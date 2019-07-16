Dr. Dominguez's July medical update - opioid crisis

SAN ANTONIO - The opioid crisis is affecting all areas of our society, but what exactly is the opioid crisis?

Dr. Michael Dominguez, MD, at HealthTexas, has some helpful insight on what you need to know about the opioid crisis.

As of January 2019, 139 people were dying daily due to opioid overdoses, ultimately leading to an opioid crisis.

Opioids are a drug category that includes some prescription pain medications -- Vicodin, Norco, hydrocodone, codeine, heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

How the opioid crisis is affecting the U.S.

Some morgues in the Midwest have no room for bodies due to the numbers of dead.

In 2017, an estimated 47,000 people died in America from a drug overdose with opioids.

At the same time, 1.7 million Americans were suffering from a substance abuse disorder related to opioids.

Around 25% of prescribed medications are misused.

If you think you have a problem with opioid drugs, seek help so you won’t become another casualty in this crisis.

For information on how to prevent taking opioids, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

Sponsored article by HealthTexas.

