Dr. D's January 2019 Update – New Year's Resolutions

Happy New Year from the staff of the HealthTexas Medical Group – Holy Cross Clinic.

New Year means New Year’s Resolutions!

This past weekend, I took a couple of hours and worked through what I wanted my goals to be for 2019. One part dealt with physical goals—exercise 2-3 times per week and pay closer attention to my diet.

The rest, the vast majority, involve the other areas of life: family & home, financial & career, spiritual & ethical, social & cultural, and mental & educational.

Be Specific

Specific New Year’s resolutions/goals are better than vague statements. A goal of walking three days a week will be better than “trying to walk more.” Zig Ziglar, the motivational speaker and writer, said, “If you aim at nothing, you’ll hit it every time.”

Focus on What’s Important to You

Within each category, you will find something that speaks louder to you than the rest. Focus on those areas where you feel led.

Just because your doctor suggests that losing weight would be good to do in 2019 and that it can be done by eating an 1800-calorie diet, doesn’t mean that it is the most important goal for your life.

Set goals that will help you make 2019 a better year for you and your family.

As always, the staff at the Holy Cross clinic are available to help our patients with their health related goals in 2019 and beyond.

Happy New Year and good luck with your New Year’s resolutions!

