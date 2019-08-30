Dr. Eva Lopez joins HealthTexas

SAN ANTONIO - Dr. Lopez, who is a board-certified in internal medicine, joins HealthTexas Medical Group's San Antonio clinic on Sept. 4.

HealthTexas is inviting the public to come meet her during an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the San Pedro clinic located at 530 San Pedro Ave.

" I look forward to joining a 'family' of physicians and continue to provide preventive health care to patients, and educate them about better health through better medicine," Lopez said.

HealthTexas Medical Group was established in 1994 by local physicians who recognized the need for primary care doctors to combine their passion, skills and resources to improve the health of the patients within the local community.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org or call 210-731-HTMG.

