Dr. Manuel Quiñones joins Texas Medical Board

Dr. Manuel “Manny” Quiñones, a board certified, family practice physician, has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Medical Board.

Dr. Quiñones is now one of only five Texas doctors and the only one from San Antonio to be selected.

“This has been a lifelong dream for me,” said Dr. Quiñones, who will serve on the board until April 2023. “It is such a great honor and the pinnacle of medicine.”

One of the passions Dr. Manuel has is to treat countless people in San Antonio to better their lives and their health.

Dr. Quiñones also wants to promote the use of telemedicine, which allows patients in rural settings and under-served areas or patients with limited insurance coverage to access medical care via a computer.

“You could be sitting on your back porch in Redford, Texas and access care from an excellent physician via computer when there are no other options,” Dr. Quiñones said. “Technology today grants us that access when well regulated. Of course, there is nothing like seeing your doctor in person, but for some Texans, that option does not exist. It may sound futuristic, but the future is here.”

