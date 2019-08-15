HealthTexas: 5 blue zone places to live

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas Medical Group has some insight into how you can live a happier and healthier lifestyle, and learn blue zone characteristics.

"The average man in this country lives to be 78, and the average woman lives to be 81," said Dr. Rowland Reyna, founder of HealthTexas.

Nine characteristics of blue zones include staying active, putting family first, Ikigai (purpose in life), eating well, slowing down, 80% rule (cut calories by 20%), wine at 5 p.m., faith and right tribe (long-term friendships).

"Blue zones are the areas in the world where people live the longest lives," Reyna said.

5 blue zone places to live

Sardinia, Italy

Okinawa, Japan

Loma Linda, California

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica

Ikaria, Greece

